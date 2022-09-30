INEC staff who was declared missing on Wednesday has been found dead on Thursday along the Isu-Aniocha Urum road in Awka North LGA of Anambra state

The commission's staff, identified as Duruocha Osita Joel, was reported to be the principal executive officer II

His death was announced in a statement by the commission's spokesperson, Festus Okoye on Friday, September 30

FCT, Abuja - The missing staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), who was declared missing in gunmen-ridden Anambra state, Duruocha Osita Joel, has been found dead.

According to The Nation, his remain was found along the Isu-Aniocha Urum road in Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

Missing INEC staff found dead in Anambra Photo Credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Twitter

Details of INEC officer that was killed in Anambra

Until his death, he was the principal executive officer II on grade level 10 of the commission.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

This was disclosed in a statement by the spokesperson of the electoral umpire, Festus Okoye.

According to the statement, he was reported to be missing on Wednesday, September 28 and found dead along the road where some unknown person dumped him on Thursday, September 29.

The statement reads in part:

“Other staff members of the Commission, Duruocha’s brother and the Police have evacuated the body and deposited same in the morgue. The Police and other security agencies have commenced an investigation to determine the circumstances that led to Duruocha’s disappearance and eventual death”.

Lawan's 24 years of political dominance faces big threat as INEC locks door against APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senate President Ahmed Lawan has failed to make up INEC's final list of the senatorial candidates from Yobe state.

Lawan, and Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom have been in the same shoe after contesting for the APC presidential ticket, where Bola Tinubu emerged as the winner.

The Yobe-born senator has been in the house of assembly since 1999, and his failure to secure the ticket in court would mark the end of over 2 decades of legislative relevance.

Source: Legit.ng