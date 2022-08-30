Actress and politician Funke Akindele is currently trending in the online community following a recent appearance at a celestial church

Akindele in a video making the rounds on social media was seen addressing congregants and sharing how she was born into a cele church

The video has since stirred mixed reactions from netizens with some people submitting that it is all politically motivated

Nollywood actress and politician, Funke Akindele has given social media users yet another reason to talk after she was spotted in a viral video.

Apparently, the deputy governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) recently made an appearance at a celestial church of worship.

Funke Akindele inside cele church. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele/@sabiradio

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds captured the moment Akindele was handed the microphone and had the opportunity to address fellow congregants.

The Omo Ghetto actress revealed that she was born into the celestial church, adding that her case can be seen as that of a lost sheep who has returned home.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Akindele equally revealed that she never backed away from the celestial movement but was always sneaky about her involvement.

She, however, disclosed that she has realized that there is no point in hiding anymore.

Watch her speak below:

Social media users react

slim_adibhen said:

"Politics na your mate?"

lizzyquinestore.01 said:

"Naxxo madam carry politics enter our church yesterday oh!! ."

chinazom_a said:

"What elections cannot do, does not exist!"

macdenemmanuel said:

"Election na you do this one oooo."

dorcas_the_greatest said:

"E reach Politics she remember her origin."

freda_ambrose said:

"Very soon she go soon acknowledge with RCCG and St Gabriel catholic church as part of her lineage. House on the rock and The Water Brooks will not be exempted too... Mtchewwww!!"

presh_baddie said:

"Lol person wey almost miss her papa burial wan Dey campaign with church lol politics is not for the faint-hearted."

Funke Akindele goes into trance in cele church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that filmmaker Funke Akindele stirred reactions with a video of her that went viral on social media.

The politician attended a white garment church for their Sunday service, and while dancing, she went into a trance.

The women who surrounded the deputy governorship aspirant held her as she swayed under the influence of the spirit.

Source: Legit.ng