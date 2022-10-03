Nigerian singer Davido is known for his humility despite how much money and authority he commands

The Fem crooner was sighted in a video at the palace of a monarch is Ondo and he did not disappoint his fans

After prostrating to greet the king, Davido moved closer, knelt and bowed his head as he received prayers

Nigerian singer Davido is loved by many, regardless of their position or caliber in the society.

The Fem crooner recently visited Ondo state and he was well received by the people of the town and their king.

Davido greets Ondo monarch in video Photo credit: @davido/@isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, Davido entered the palace and took to the floor in prostration as he paid homage to the king.

He then moved closer to the monarch, knelt at his feet and bowed his head to receive the blessings being rained on him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

glitz_farms:

"Whoever you are if you’re respectful and humble you’ll go far."

balo_ng:

"Amen from your mouth to God's ears "

king_dollarr:

"Na money humble kneel down so."

evelynakpabio:

"All this one na political move . I like him sha."

margret_bliss:

"You still sag enter palace."

habiboobs1:

"My OBO "

whytedavid001:

"Awww my favourite in my hometown ❤ ♥ God bless OBO for me."

