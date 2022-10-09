Top Nigerian singer, Davido’s fan recently went an extra length to get the singer’s attention on social media

A video made the rounds online of a young man who got a 30BG tattoo on his forehead

According to reports, the die-hard fan vowed to carry Davido on his head for the rest of his life and Nigerians reacted

Another young Nigerian has gone viral on social media for showing his great love for Davido in an unusual way.

A video made the rounds online of a man who got a tattoo of 30BG inked on his body part.

Interestingly, the man did not get the tattoo in a place that would be ignored and opted for it to be done on his forehead.

In the trending video, Davido’s Stand Strong was playing in the background as the tattoo was unveiled in its unusual spot.

According to several reports making the rounds, the man vowed to carry Davido on his head for the rest of his life.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Davido fan who got 30BG tattoo on his forehead

After the video went viral, it got a number of netizens talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

official_ikechukwu:

"So if David now decides he wants to change 30bg to 50 bg or another name nko?"

comedianebiye:

"What if davido change company name? "

gylliananthonette:

"For something that's on his forehead, it should be finer than that na ...come be like na permanent marker them use draw am."

iamofficiallexis:

"Somebody’s boyfriend, father, brother, uncle, nephew "

_mexzy_xo:

"Wo! abeg no come Dey disturb our Davido later if anything do you oh abeg oh"

oluadebamowo:

"He will soon start covering it with face cap and kangol just wait."

sir_blondy:

"When he becomes mature, he will regret it"

iamify02:

"Sapa is that you "

ogastreet:

"Person wey tattoo bobrisky don Dey sick o, Dey find help up and down, una no Dey learn"

fashion_magicblog:

"Some do it for love while some do it to get something in return"

paulash_b:

"Be sure nobody will employ u in Nigeria or anywhere in the world ,even the OBO self no go employ u .... I just say make u update u."

Video of Davido and Chioma kissing in London causes stir

Davido and his girlfriend, Chioma, have continued to get people talking with their incessant display of affection.

Shortly after they were confirmed to be an item again, Davido and Chioma were spotted sharing a heartfelt kiss in a London nightclub.

In a video that was captured and posted online by the singer’s associate, Soso Soberekon, Davido was seen looking very happy before he reached out for a kiss from Chioma, and she obliged.

Source: Legit.ng