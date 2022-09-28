Nigerian singer Davido and his third baby mama Chioma keep giving fans joy as their videos and photos keep surfacing online

In a video sighted on Instagram, the mum of one who is also a chef was seen playfully telling someone to stop filming her as she pulled Davido aside

The cute video got people gushing over Chioma's beauty as well as the loved-up moment between her and Davido

Fans of Davido and Chioma who want to see them end up together as husband and wife have been eating good for a while now.

Every now and then, photos and videos of the couple would spring up on social media, an indication that all hope is not lost in their love life.

Many react to video of Davido and Chioma Photo credit: @thechefchi/@davido

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted online, the couple was sighted at a place that looked like a restaurant and Chioma was seen playfully telling the person who was filming to stop.

While doing that, the mum of one pulled the singer aside and proceeded to drag him out of the space.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

nneamaka2016:

"It's the way Davido followed Chioma immediately for me These two were friends before lovers and you can tell their friendship remains solid despite all the stumbling blocks."

self__dawgmerit:

"She’s really a strong woman. She went through all that drama but she’s still wining. . See how they both look good. "

grooovy.x:

"In this life just have money! Nothing more!! , just more money! No long talks "

itsbukolabernice2:

"If she no dey with obo , who wan date am self for Nigeria? No ooo. It better she stay with him "

scentsbysoore:

"She’s so beautiful maybe Ifunaya is loading "

beccaopaluwa:

"Na She hold davido mumu button."

Source: Legit.ng