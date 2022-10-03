Popular comedian turned singer, OGB Recent got his followers advising him after a video of his rare meeting with Davido emerged online

The comedian, who also acts as a cultist in his skits had the opportunity to shake hands with the music superstar after dedicating a song for him

OGB also revealed Davido invited him to his house in Banana Island and Nigerians have reacted to the video

Unlike his colleague, Cater Efe, who dedicated a song for music superstar, Wizkid, and he is not getting acknowledgment from the singer, OGB Recent is getting instant recognition for doing the same thing.

Skit maker, OGB Recent, dedicated a track for Davido's 30GB just over a week and he has had the opportunity to chill with the superstar.

OGB Recent meets Davido. Credit: @ogb_recent_ @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido and OGB chilled together in a club, and the Stand Strong crooners gave him a handshake and also reportedly invited him to his Banana Island home.

The lovely video has emerged on social media and Nigerians cannot but talk about Davido's free spirit.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to OGB Recent video of his meeting with Davido, most of them commended the superstar.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

De.leejoe:

"You need to frame ur hand oo."

Duchess_hemmarh1:

"Normal My King Dey Appreciate Effort❤️❤️ your fave can never."

Ewawunmiroy:

"He’s a good man I swear, OBO for president."

Vera_classic_hairs:

"Song wey no trend Davido recognize am , wizkid dey form wetin I no know. dey for who dey for you ooo."

gemini_xqc:

"Lol funny people .. if na Big Wiz now everywhere for don cast Instagram for Dey shake don’t play with grace."

Lordmekus.ng:

"Lol wey carter efe for sing for davido by now he for don Dey hot lol reach today wizkid never answer am. Omo if say wizkid na prayer point Omo lol."

Carter Efe says Wizkid will make appearance in Machala video

Popular Nigerian comedian turned singer, Carter Efe, has dropped an important update for his numerous fans.

The Machala hit song crooner announced that he would drop the video for the song and made a huge promise.

Carter Efe noted that he hoped to get 10 million views in just two days and declared that Wizkid will also pull up for it, Nigerians reacted to his announcement.

Source: Legit.ng