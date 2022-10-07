Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has caused a buzz after one of his old videos resurfaced on social media

The music star who is known to keep a lowkey lifestyle was seen flaunting a heavily studded $1.2m wristwatch

After the video reemerged on social media, it raised a series of interesting reactions from Nigerians

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently got people talking on social media after one of his old videos resurfaced online.

In the old video clip, the Made In Lagos star was seen flaunting an expensive ring and wristwatch.

Wizkid, who is known to keep a lowkey lifestyle, showed off the heavily studded accessories as he revealed the price.

Old video shows Wizkid flaunting $1.2m wristwatch. Photos: @wizkidnews

Source: Instagram

According to him, the wristwatch cost a whopping $1.2 million as he continued to sound excited about it in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to old video of Wizkid flaunting $1.2m wristwatch and ring

Despite the clip being an old one, it still got many Nigerians talking. Some of them noted that the singer never purchased the accessory. Read some of their comments below:

officiallygreat_:

"Nah once we see am."

sau.xee:

"He never wore it too much lie."

stardomgys:

" Brokeass wey just sub now dey talk say Wizkid dey cap."

official_collinzo:

"He nor buy am."

taobouy:

"This one way Dey lie."

soft.bhoi:

"And e no dy show off Lfmao this one na show_in?"

fawazdlxe:

"Audio watch. We no see am for em hand after that time."

broseffizy:

"Wizkid no dey make noise and show off then what is this?"

Davido reunites with his Ke Star dancer and BBNaija celeb Hermes

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, recently got BBNaija fans talking after he reunited with Level Up housemate Hermes.

Before Hermes went on the reality show, he had been a professional dancer and also danced in Focalistic and Davido’s music video for the song, Ke Star.

Taking to his official social media page, Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, shared a video of the lovely meeting between the music star and the ex-BBNaija housemate.

Source: Legit.ng