For the fans who have been yearning for music superstar, Davido, to marry his second baby mama, Chioma Rowland, their wait and desire seemed close to being a done deal

The singer got such people excited as he accounted to the world that he would be marrying the mother of one next year

He made the declaration in London when they visited Pastor Tobi together, and Nigerians have reacted differently to the interesting news

Gather here if you are a fan of Davido and Chioma, the superstar musician has an important update to share with you, and it's quite soothing.

The Stand Stong crooner visited celebrity man of God, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, in London with Chioma and declared that he and his fiance would be getting married in the year 2023.

Davido announces he will marry Chioma. Credit: @tobiadegboyega_ @chefff.chioma

He made the statement when Pastor referred to Chioma as 'our wife, our real wife' and Davido responded by saying:

"100% 2023 going down."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's interesting announcement

Social media users across the country have shared beautiful remarks on the video of Davido and Chioma visiting Pastor Tobi, where he made the lovely announcement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Adanne_zinny:

"Chi don start with hoodie again be like belle don enter I dey always fear this people calling someone our wife."

Sohigh_xy:

"On God!!!! If you have anything against these two, that’s stage two of witchcraft…bitter souls."

Tastyfoodie7:

"For some reason, ever since that breakup, I don’t take their relationship serious anymore."

nnenaya_soso:

"After all his philandering .. He went back home.. There’s a woman for every man."

Leaddyskincare:

"Chi is preggy again, this wedding will hold whether haturs like it or not! Congratulations Chivid."

