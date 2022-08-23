Popular Nigerian comedian turned singer, Carter Efe, has dropped an important update for his numerous fans

The Machala hit song crooner announced that he will be dropping the video for the song and made a huge promise

Carter Efe noted that he hoped to get 10 million views in just two days and declared that Wizkid will also pull up for it, Nigerians have reacted to his announcement

Carter Efe got social media buzzing when he made a huge announcement about his upcoming project.

The comedian who declared his love for Wizkid by dedicating a whole song to the superstar that turned out to be a mega-hit revealed that he is about to drop the official video of the song.

Carter Efe took to Twitter to declare that the video should be able to get 10 million views in two days.

Carter Efe to drop Machala video.

Source: Instagram

A fan reached out to him and noted that the only thing that could make him reach the incredible milestone is if Wizkid appear in the video and he said:

"Believe he will sure pull up for the music video."

Check out the tweets below:

Nigerians react to Carter Efe's tweets

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Carter Efe's tweet about the Machala video.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Thetruth_a:

"Wizkid sef no see ten million views in a week."

Officialmrkazi:

"Your confidence don dey too much, I feel like crying for you."

JordanDWolfSzn:

"True love never see 10 million views, wetin make you think say you go see 500k views in 2 days?"

Zino_benjamin:

"Oga bcus them promote your song you feel say now you go come tell us what and what not to do abi?"

