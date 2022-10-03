Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has joined many Nigerians to react to Tinubu’s trending video

The APC presidential candidate had a video posted on his page of him working out after Nigerians questioned his absence

Toyin Abraham reacted to the video and asked what else Nigerians wanted him to do to prove he is not dying

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has left many fans with questions on whose side she is on in the upcoming presidential election.

On October 2, 2022, a video was posted on All Progressive Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s official Instagram page.

In the video, the old politician was seen working out on a stationary bike to prove his strength to many Nigerians who were worried about his absence in recent times.

Toyin Abraham reacts to viral video of Tinubu working out. Photos: @toyin_abraham @officialasiwajubat

The video soon spread on social media and drew reactions from many including Toyin Abraham.

The actress asked Nigerians what else they wanted Tinubu to do to prove that he was not dying.

Not stopping there, she quickly added that she was not campaigning for any candidate and was only jumping on a trending topic.

She wrote:

“What else does Tinubu need to do to prove he is not dying today? I am not campaigning for any candidate, just jumping on a trending topic o. I am just a responsible citizen with a PVC and power to choose who to vote for”

See a screenshot of her comment below:

Nigerians react to Toyin Abraham’s statement on viral Tinubu video

The actress’ comment stirred mixed reactions on social media as some netizens claimed she was on his side. Read what some of them had to say below:

jeettaa___:

"We understood the tone of your message, trust me we’re not mad about it. #obidentfamily "

officialsalvatorecharles:

“I am not campaigning for any candidate, just jumping on a trending topic” there’s been a lot of trending topics on the internet for weeks now, you no jump… oshey high jumper! Onye ara"

richmill_01:

"She Dey support him … she is afraid of the obidient going to Twitter to see comments."

nawtibrillie:

"This lady,I thought she had sense, please i am obediently waiting for election with my pvc ready for action "

____ken_dra:

"Them don give her small money."

meelahmalia_collectibles:

"I don’t know why all this hateful comments here can’t she have her own voice and freedom to speech again? Must everybody follow obi? And her comment means she is following Tinubu? Nawa for black MAN mentality ooo. Not by online noise ooo get ur pvc periodtttt"

mz_may5:

"Toyin no dey sit for fence pick a sidewhich one is you are not campaigning. It is okay to follow grandpa after all he is healthy as we can see ‍♀️"

