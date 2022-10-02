Nollywood actress Rahama Sadau has clamped down on a viral campaign list making the rounds in the online community

The actress alongside colleagues Joke Silva, and Mercy Johnson Okojie among others were listed as members of Tinubu’s women's campaign team

Sadau blatantly distanced herself from the list and Nigerians on social media had different things to say on the matter

Popular Nollywood actress Rahama Sadua has made it clear that she is not in any way connected to the female-led campaign team of All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The actress in a Twitter post reacted to the viral campaign list which equally featured the names of veteran actress Joke Silva, Mercy Johnson Okojie, Sola Kosoko, and Fathia Balogun among others.

Rahama Sadau reacts to list of actresses on Tinubu's campaign team. Photo: @rahamasadau/@mercyjohnsonokojie/@ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

According to Sadau, the list is a complete lie and she was never aware that anything of such was in the works.

“I am not aware of this. I don’t know how my name made it to this list, not in any way associated to this,” she wrote.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See a screenshot of her Twitter post as shared on Instagram below

Social media users react

thequeen_mofola said:

"Typographic error something must have happened....there's no smoke without fire."

prince_ngama said:

"With world top celebrities like you they could win and hence your name appears there. Don't be surprised."

enna__ameh said:

"Aunty Joke should better come out to debunk her own Chairmanship too Before I Cancel Her. I'm still hurt to see Aunty Joke's Name there."

daughter_of_the_caliphate said:

"Na so them dey always deny, at the end you go see them there."

spicyyhairs said:

"I don't trust any debunking let's wait till Mid October of November."

official_lastykvng said:

"Support your candidate with your full chest, let’s know how many people is against this country progress."

Yoruba actors drum support for Tinubu

A group of top Yoruba Nollywood actors made headlines on social media after they showed their support for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to become president in the 2023 general elections.

The All Progressives Congress’ presidential candidate, Tinubu, appears to have won over the top actors, seeing as they campaigned for him in a viral video.

In the trending video clip, these top movie stars declared their support for the controversial politician.

Source: Legit.ng