Popular Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, left many fans gushing after she celebrated her oldest son, Tobe, on his 21st birthday

The young man clocked the new age on October 5, 2022, and the actress shared a series of heartwarming videos to mark the event

Congratulatory messages trooped in from fans for the celebrant as they reacted to the actress’ birthday posts

Popular Nigerian actress, Omoni Oboli, recently poured her heart out on social media while celebrating her first child on his birthday.

The actress’ son, Tobe, clocked the milestone age of 21 on October 5, 2022, and she made sure the occasion did not go unnoticed.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a series of heartwarming posts to celebrate her son.

Omoni Oboli’s son celebrates 21st birthday. Photos: @omonioboli

Source: Instagram

In one of them, she was seen gifting him a customized diamond necklace. She then accompanied the clip with a touching note on how she birthed him.

Part of her caption reads:

“When you came into this world, I felt I was having an out of body experience. Here I was holding the tiniest person I had ever held and the one who stole my heart away forever. Today you are officially a grown man and I’m super proud of you!

"Love you forever.”

See the post below:

In another post, she shared a cute throwback photo of her son as a toddler and noted that he was her whole heart in human form.

See below:

See another funny Tiktok video of mother and son sharing a bonding moment below:

Nigerians celebrate Omoni Oboli’s son on 21st birthday

Read some of the comments from netizens below:

hennabytara:

“Na me pesin go gift diamond and i go Sidon calmly like this.”

beni_ijay:

“How many of us were waiting for him to say thank you. I’m sure he did outside the video.”

krimznik:

“How is he not jumping and scattering everywhere?? Poor me would start jumping”

inoritoni:

“How is Tobe not jumping all over the place? It's diamond man! Happy birthday to him!”

msnclothing1:

“Awwww, this is so sweet Happy Birthday Tobe Diamonds chaiii, and the guy just stayed calm like that .”

Happy birthday to him.

Omoni Oboli celebrates husband's 52nd birthday

The Nigerian actress and movie producer had her fans gushing as she shared pictures and videos of herself celebrating her husband Nnamdi on his 52nd birthday.

Omoni Oboli took to her verified Instagram page and shared lovely videos of her sons making a meal for their dad and a video of her receiving the birthday cake she ordered for her husband.

She also uploaded a picture of herself with her husband and wrote him a heartfelt birthday message.

Source: Legit.ng