Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, became a trending topic after she publicly showed her support for Tinubu

The movie star’s daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas, also got people talking after she appeared to throw shade

According to Blessing, obedience is better than sack of rice, and her statement trended on social media

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva, caused a massive buzz on social media after she showed support for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Not long after her support became known, the movie star’s daughter-in-law, Blessing Douglas, also became a trending topic.

The young lady appeared to throw shade at her mother-in-law on social media over her political stance.

Actress Joke Silva's daughter-in-law throws shade after her campaign for Tinubu. Photos: @ajokasilva, @blessing_douglas

Taking to her Instagram story, Blessing shared a series of posts, some of them cryptic and others showing clearly where her support lay.

In one post, she started off by covering herself and her child with God’s protection before she went ahead to declare her support for Peter Obi in a different post.

She wrote:

“Obedience is better than sack of rice.”

Not stopping there, she advised people to get their voters’ cards and vote their conscience while preaching that people’s choices should be respected and praying for Nigeria not to happen to them.

See screenshots of her posts below:

Nigerians react as Joke Silva’s daughter-in-law throws shade

Blessing Douglas’ post soon spread online like wildfire and got people talking. Some people accused her of being rude, while others said people’s choices should be respected. Read some comments below:

nwunye_bigman1:

"Respect people’s choices. I don’t care but the former daughter in law is rude."

miemide:

"Everyone has a right to vote whosoever they want, the fact that she choose to campaign for Tinubu doesn’t make her a bad person…You can’t impose your decision or candidate on people at all….."

duchessofdivas:

"No Joke Silva slander will be tolerated pls, she’s a legend and she can vote whoever she wants❤️"

naija_rich_kids:

"Very silly kids. So it’s Joke Silva and all the other accomplished women there that need sack of rice."

zayxon_tech:

"But let's be honest, we shouldn't insult anybody because they are voting for someone we don't like...thats not how a democratic society operates."

ulumma1010:

"What would you have Joke do? I think Lagos government has help a lot and in return"

jenny_presy:

"And to think after voting BAT nah we wey no get money go suffer am while they enjoy their money in peace ….God abeg o."

Hmm.

Nigerians bash Toyin Abraham over reaction to Tinubu's 'proof of life' video

Popular Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has left many fans with questions on whose side she is on in the upcoming presidential election.

On October 2, 2022, a video was posted on All Progressive Congress (APC)'s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s official Instagram page.

In the video, the old politician was seen working out on a stationary bike to prove his strength to many Nigerians who were worried about his absence in recent times.

The video soon spread on social media and drew reactions from many, including Toyin Abraham. She asked what else Nigerians wanted him to do to prove he is not dying.

