Music is one of the unique uniting factors that connects people from all and sundry as it cuts true barriers

No wonder it is called the universal language; as Nigeria celebrates her 62 years of independence, some songs have over the years promoted unity in the nation's diversity

Legit.ng takes a look at some of those songs, be it old or new school, that was sang by patriotic Nigerians to celebrate the big independence

Nigeria has produced superstar musicians that are globally recognised, but not many of them have released music that fosters the country's unity.

The country's citizens love music, which is evident in their lifestyle and fun-seeking people.

As part of Nigeria's 62nd Independence Day celebrations, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the beautiful songs that were specially dedicated to the country and its unity.

1. Timi Dakolo - Great Nation

Soul singer, Timi Dakolo dropped a worldie with his evergreen song for the country titled Great Nation.

The song delved on believe in Nigerian and its oneness which is so soothing to the ear and has become a favourite track whenever there is a national event.

Listen to the song and feel the vibe that comes with it below:

2. King Sunny Ade - The Way Forward

Veteran Juju musician, King Sunny Ade dedicated a full track to Nigeria and its oneness in The Way Forward.

The song delved on how everyone needs to put hands together and move the nation forward in one accord despite the adversities.

Many other important national issues were discussed in it and it is definitely a track that everyone who loves Nigeria's unity will forever cherish.

Listen to the song below:

3. Funmi Adams - Nigeria My Beloved Country

Another sonorous song about the beauty of Nigeria as a nation is Funmi Adams' Nigeria My Beloved Country.

The lyrics delved on Nigeria and the love for the nation and its unity.

Watch its lyrics video below:

4. Ty Bello - The Futute (We are Nigeria)

Ty Bello sand about her beloved nation in the track The Futue (We are Nigeria) that was premiumly about the country and it is a beauty to listen to.

She delved on some important topics and what is coming in the future.

Watch the video below:

5. Ty Bello - Greenland

Ty Bello made it again to this list with her evergreen song for the nation titled Greenland, the lyrics are so addictive and will make one love Nigeria more.

If there is a national function, playing Greenland is never a bad decision.

Watch the video below:

6. Barrister - Democracy

When democracy returned to Nigeria in 1999, late Sikiru Ayinde Barister dedicated a full track to praise the nation and delved into its rich history.

Barrister talked about Nigeria's resources, culture and all the people who have been in power since inception.

The lyrics are so emotional and everyone who loves history will definitely like it.

