Nigeria will be 62 on October 1st 2022, and a lot of activities have been put together by the Federal government to make the day grand

October 1st, Independence Day, is celebrated by Nigerians within and outside the country, with world leaders also sending their congratulation messages

This year's celebration is also another opportunity to share the rich stories, culture and bond of the Nigerian people

The Nigerian national anthem, which was adopted in 1978 and replaced the previous national anthem, "Nigeria, We Hail Thee", is one of the numerous rich bonds that unifies Nigeria.

According to Wikipedia, the anthem lyrics were words and phrases taken from five of the best entries in a national contest.

Videos of singers performing the Nigerian national anthem. Credit: @praizofficial @beyonce @iamsegunobe

While there are two verses of the anthem, the first is the most rendered and the second is recited as "The National Prayer".

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at the number of Nigerian singers that have performed the national anthem at different times.

1. Praiz in 2013

Nigerian singer and songwriter Praiz is one of the talented singers who is known for his melodious voice.

In 2013, Praiz made headlines with his rendition of the Nigerian national anthem while on the ‘Thursday Night Live with Marawa’ show with Robert Marawa on Supersports.

See the video below:

2. Nikki Laoye and Segun Obe in 2021

Nigerian singers Nikki Laoye and Segun Obe in September 2021 rendered the Nigerian national anthem as a duet at an event, and it was thrilling to listen to their sharp vocals that passed the message.

The video showed the audience's emotional mood as Segun and Nikki sang on.

See the video below:

3. Segun Obe, Chee & Eno Michael in 2020

Singers Segun Obe, Chee and Eno Michael jointly performed the Nigerian National Anthem at The Experience, a global gospel music concert, in 2020.

The concert took place virtually in December 2020 on YouTube, Facebook and other major digital and satellite platforms, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown measures in place at that period.

4. Sandra Osamor in 2017

Sandra Osamor was one of the participants in The Voice Nigeria Season 2, and her rendition of the national anthem was enchanting.

Sandra, who was 25-year-old as at that time, wowed the judges and the audience when she gave a dazzling rendition of the national anthem, which made all the judges hit the buzzer, all four of them.

5. Nikki Laoye in 2013

Soul singer Nikki Laoye turned heads in 2013 over a video of her rendering the national anthem as a solo artist, with musical instrumentalists backing her up.

The video was shot in Calabar under the largest Nigerian Flag ever as of 2013. The flag was also said to be the largest flag by any country in Africa.

6 Beyonce in 2006

International music star Beyonce was in Nigeria in 2006 for Thisday concert, where she performed at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi.

Beyonce's performance of the Nigerian anthem moved the crowd to tears.

See the video below:

