As part of Nigeria's 62nd Independent Day celebration, schools and parents across the nation have decided to go traditional with their kids

Joining the trend of cultural day celebration, some Nigerian celebrities have shown off their kids in different native attires

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some of the lovely attires worn by the celebrity kids and how adorable they look in them

Everyone loves it when kids slay in lovely attires, it gets even funkier when they are celebrity kids with big fanbases.

The Federal Republic of Nigeria will be celebrating 62 years of her independence from the colonial masters ON Saturday, October 1, and the kids are not left out in the festivities.

Celebrity kids in cultural attires Credit: @lolaomotayo_okoye @lapearlnyc @toolzo

Source: Instagram

Schools, alongside parents nationwide, chose Friday, September 30, as a cultural day where kids are to dress in lovely native attires to showcase the Nigerian in them.

Legit.ng takes a look at some of the celebrity kids who look adorable in traditional attires on their cultural day.

1. Actor Seun Ajayi's kid

Nollywood actor Seun Ajayi shared a lovely video of his son, Daniel, dressed as a typical Igbo boy.

Daniel struck different poses, and fans loved his attire. The actor captioned the post:

"Say hello to Maazi Modebareoluwa Daniel Ajayi. This boy too pose. Wetin happen sef @damibiyi come and carry your child abeg!"

Check out the post below:

2. Real Warri Pikin and her kids

Comedian Real Warri Pikin and her kids served their fans with a lovely transformation video to announce their looks for the cultural day.

The celebrity kids and their mum dressed like high chiefs and she captioned the post:

"How we show up for Nigeria @ 62 Pre-Independence Celebration in school."

Check out the post below:

3. Tacha and Kimso

BBNaija's Tacha's daughter Kimso shared a beautiful video of herself and noted that her mum was not around.

She looked beautiful despite her mum's absence. According to her:

"Cultural Day In My School Today Tee is sad she isn’t around to create all these Beautiful Moments with ME! Tee I can’t wait for you to BACK."

4. Obi Cubana and his boys

Billionaire socialite, Obi Cubana, shared a video of three of his sons rocking white agbada on their traditional day.

He asked fans to rate their dance moves:

"Repping the culture!!! National day celebrations......the dance is on another level today biko!!! Thank God the cap didn't fall offOya, rate the dancers!"

5. Erelu Okin's daughter

Celebrity fashion designer, Erelu Okin. showed off her beautiful daughter dressed in traditional attire to showcase her cultural heritage.

She captioned the post:

"Being half Akwa-Ibom and half Igbo, I have always wanted to recreate an ibibio bride and thus on this years INDEPENDENCE AND CULTURAL DAY AT SCHOOL."

6. Lola Omotayo and Peter Okoye kids

Lola Omotayo showed off her kids in their cultural wear and they look stunning.

She captioned the post:

"My not so little babies….the reason for all the hustle, my prince and princess."

7. Tools and her sons

Media personality, Toolz shared a photo and a video of her boys stressing her as they looked dashing in native attires.

She captioned the post as:

"Look at our beautiful #UnemployedLittlePeople for Nigeria's Independence Day Love my babies!"

