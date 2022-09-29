Popular media personality, Daddy Freeze, has issued a piece of advice for singer, Ruger over his viral comments to a colleague, Kizz Daniel

Ruger stylishly shaded Kizz Daniel over his ordeal when he arrived in Tanzania for a show and his tweet doesn't sit well among members of the online community

Commenting on the tweet, Daddy Freeze urged Ruger to respect his elders and Nigerians have reacted differently to his advice

The internet came alive when Nigerian budding star, Ruger shaded his senior colleague, Kizz Daniel over his ordeal in Tanzania.

Ruger, who landed in the African country for a show, noted that he didn't forget his bags and everyone knew who he was trying to shade.

Daddy Freeze advises Ruger over comments. Credit: @rugerofficial @daddyfreeze @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

A foremost media personality, Daddy Freeze replied to his controversial tweet and urged him to show respect towards elders.

According to him:

"Know your seniors, know your elders and show respect. You will go a long way in life."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze's advice to Ruger

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Daddy Freeze's advice to Ruger after shedding Kizz Daniel.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Callme_fatima_"

"I agree with Daddy Freeze on this one."

Queen.veeeev:

"It’s a joke! Stay out of their business before you cause problems then set ring light for them."

Magamudi:

"It’s all part of the industry. Humility and too much respect is not a tool of trade in the entertainment industry."

Xlyteofficial:

"You people should learn to take a joke abeg. No dey carry everything for head."

John_blaze_ogbuka:

"Daddy Freeze knows Ruger is catching cruise. because Ruger don discuss with Kizz Daniel already say I go use you trend. Daddy Freeze now commented so he can use it as a topic during his ring light session."

Joanodenu:

Daddy Freeze always have something to say Ruger obey your elders with your one eye sha."

Source: Legit.ng