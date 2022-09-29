Upcoming singer Ruger has announced his arrival in Tanzania ahead of his show on October 1st as he went on to shade his senior colleague Kizz Daniel

The singer noted that he didn’t forget his bags, and many have linked it to Kizz Daniel, who was arrested in Tanzania some weeks ago

Many netizens have since taken to Ruger’s comment section to react as some knocked him for shading Kizz Daniel, who they said is out of his league

Nigerian upcoming singer Ruger is making headlines after he cast a shade at his senior colleague Kizz Daniel.

Ruger, who has a show in Tanzania on October 1st, had taken to his official Twitter handle to announce his arrival in the African country but went on to say he didn’t forget his bags, a shade which many perceived to be for Kizz Daniel.

Ruger who will be performing in Tanzania on October 1 slightly shaded Kizz Daniel. Credit: @rugerofficial @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

“TANZANIA !!!! I’m here and i didn’t forget my bags . See you October 1st,” Ruger wrote.

See the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ruger’s tweet comes weeks after Kizz Daniel was arrested in Tanzania for failing to appear at a show.

Netizens react as Ruger shades Kizz Daniel

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

themalikszn:

"If Vado reply “let me see you” now, wahala go start."

thesheddyking:

"Na eye patch you dey wear not glasses, where you con see shades wey you dey throw?"

mbahdeyforyou:

"Trouble is your second name."

asiwajulerry:

"Careful now, Vado is way above your league. We enjoyed the one with Buju but don’t dare this one.."

kendrickusain:

"Aarggghhh! Ruger no start wetin you no fit carry oooo.."

kingdemigod8:

"Time to collect this eye patch from Ruger,he sees nothing but shades under em."

yomyom:

"Lol you wan dey shade Vado ? Dem go soon comot your second eye iwo boboyi."

champ_indeed:

"At this point, I think it’s safe to say that your own too much . If you will take my advice, I will advice you to rest ."

Ruger says he is now a born-again Christian

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger, sparked a controversial conversation online after he took to his page to reveal that he is now a born-again Christian.

The Jonzing world artist revealed on his Insta-story that he made many confessions, especially in his upcoming album.

In the post, Ruger also shared with his fans the church responsible for his redemption and his return to the trust of the Christian faith.

Source: Legit.ng