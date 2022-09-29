Ex-BBNaija housemate Chomzy has hit the ground running barely a few weeks after leaving Big Brother’s house

During a recent press conference, Chomzy shared her plans to take on an initiative that will see her feeding 20 million kids

The announcement has since stirred mixed reactions from netizens, with some people saying she has been involved in such initiatives before getting into the house

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija ) housemate, Chomzy, is determined to make hay while the sun shines and make the best use of the opportunities at hand.

Barely a few weeks after leaving the house, Chomzy announced her plans to take on a charity project that will see her feeding the less privileged.

Chomzy announces initiative to feed 20 million Nigerians. Photo: @thechomzy

Source: Instagram

The reality star, during a recent press conference, said she plans to collaborate with the government, private bodies and individuals to achieve her goal of feeding 20 million Nigerians, especially kids.

“Feeding of 20 million people, especially children across Nigeria, Join us on this great movement,” she captioned a video on Instagram.

Social media users react

nnaedozieleonard said:

"I like her concept. Chomzy I wish you all the best."

shine__joy said:

"You feed them today in the next 4hours they’re hungry what’s the purpose then?"

iam_vikki2 said:

"If you know chomyz you will know this didn’t start today because she is a star now she has been doing this even in her small days MY QUEEN."

_jolllykk said:

"Task money go finish oh, biggie girlfriend."

callme_thelma_ said:

"Even person wey go win This 100m For BBNAIJA cannot Take this risk .. All the best. Wait 20Million what?."

ngwakwanalethole said:

"The Queen doing her duty so well. Hail your Majesty❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. May God give you more strength and good people who will support you accomplish this cause IJN."

