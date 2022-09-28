BBNaija reality star Erica Nlewedim has ventured into the music industry as she is set to drop her debut single dubbed ‘Soft Life’

Erica said her new song has a blend of amapiano, adding that it would be out on Friday, September 30th

Many of her colleagues, as well as fans and followers, have taken to her comment section to react as they anticipate the release of the new song

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 5 reality star and actress Erica Nlewedim has proven she is a bundle of talents as she delves into the Nigerian music industry.

Erica is set to join the likes of former housemates Vee and Laycon, who have songs to their names, as she drops her debut song dubbed Soft Life on Friday, September 30.

Erica will be dropping a new song on Friday, September 30. Credit: @ericanlewedim

Source: Instagram

In the caption of her post, the reality star explained how the song came into being while adding that it is a blend of chill house music and amapiano.

Erica will be joining the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and others who have amapiano songs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She wrote:

“From karaoke to actually releasing a song! I went into the studio and made a beautiful song with @djjavaofficial a blend of chill house music and amapiano. It drops on Friday, 30th September….”

See her post below:

Fans anticipate Erica’s debut single

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

funkekut:

"Wow!! Quadruple Threat! What can’t you do? Friday come quick o!"

blessedjmk:

"Can friday come already???? #SoftLife is my portio."

rimani_creations:

"Wow what can’t Stargirl do? ❤️❤️❤️."

el1t888:

"So proud of you Erica! Already saved!!"

kifayahtt:

"Let me reintroduce her to you all. Actor, brand Ambassador, influencer, Business owner, musician and creator of emotions."

kiddricalovers.2:

"Queen of many talents ✨."

Erica blows hot after being dragged for asking questions

In a previous report via Legit.ng, the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star declared that no one can bully her.

With the 2023 general elections a few months away, there have been growing political talks on social media. Erica reacted to one of them involving the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Erica’s tweet sparked reactions as she took to her handle to speak about how people were being bullied for asking questions.

She wrote:

“If I want to decide who I’m voting for can’t I ask certain questions? If u think bullying is the way to go you’re simply driving away people who are supposed to see reasons to vote! If u think u want to bully anyone, Erica is not the person!”

Source: Legit.ng