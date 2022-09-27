Judy Austin and Yul Edochie are gearing up to be the next Nollywood power couple, but Nigerians are having none of it

The mum of one shared a copy of the script of the new movie they are working on, with her as the producer and Yul as the director

While some fans of the actress praised her, others knocked her and urged them to take it easy before having another kid

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, will most likely never be liked by Nigerians, regardless of whatever she does.

The actress who is happy to be working on a project with her man shared a copy of their script.

Judy Austin stirs reactions online with details of new movie Photo credit: @judyaustin1/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

With Judy as the producer and Yul as the director, the mum of one gladly gave details of the new movie and asked fans to anticipate.

She also used the opportunity to hype up Yul Edochie as the best in the directing business in Nollywood. She wrote:

'Day 1 on the production of A WIDOW’S STORY!!! This is a story that has never been told before in the history of Nollywood!!! It’s such a privilege to be producing this MASTERPIECE and with the best in the game directing it. His Excellency Eze Dike1 @yuledochie. Executive Producer: @munmediaentertainment. I can’t wait for you guys to see what we’re cooking!!!"

See the post below:

Reactions to Judy's post

cindy_lumlum:

"Husband and wife...baby no. 2 coming!....if u are mad go and attack Ned Nwoko and his 5th wife Regina Daniels too."

officialvictor7780:

"Abeg make Una no produce another child oo. Much love❤️"

elizee3286:

"Go girl! You and hubby are a great team. God bless you both abundantly. Please enjoy your marriage and forget haters."

kumsilulu:

"You act produce for years and still didn't blow, you knack person husband to blow yet your page is blow 300k followers."

clare_202:

"You are really trying so hard odinma."

judyaustin_lovers:

"My sweethearts ❤️much love ❤️❤️❤️proud of you."

arabpope:

"Nne.. hmmm.. no carry BELLE again ohh.. before the film is released.. biko kwa."

Fans react to Judy Austin's post celebrating May Edochie

Nollywood actress Judy Austin sparked a huge controversy online after she took to her Instagram page to share a post dedicated to May Yul-Edochie, her husband's first wife.

The actress has been in the eye of the storm since earlier in the year after news about her having a child with famous actor Yul Eodchie outside of marriage went viral.

In her post celebrating May, the movie star called her a queen while praying for God's protection and love in her life.

Source: Legit.ng