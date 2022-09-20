Recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Chomzy seems to be harbouring a grudge against her fans

Chomzy, during a recent interview, spoke about her clash with Groovy over his treatment of Beauty and getting her disqualified, and showing no remorse

Chomzy further spoke about Groovy jumping ships and asking her out even though he was still with Phyna

Evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 Level up edition's housemate Chomzy couldn't help but express her disappointment about not getting enough votes that would have kept her on the show.

Chomzy slammed her fans and other neutrals for not voting for her enough that could have helped her reach the final of the show.

The reality TV star also spoke about her clash with Groovy during an interview. She explained what motivated the deep emotional conversation she had with the singer over his treatment of the disqualified housemate Beauty.

Chomzy said she was angry that Groovy felt no remorse after Beauty was disqualified, and he had the nerve to jump ship immediately, to start dating Phyna and still went ahead to ask her out.

BBNaija: Chomzy tackles Groovy over moving on from Beauty to Phyna shortly after her disqualification

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the BBNaija Level Up housemates recently got into an interesting conversation about a disqualified housemate, Beauty.

Recall that Beauty got sent packing after two weeks because she got violent during a fight with Groovy, her boo in the house.

Some of the housemates, Phyna, Chomzy, Groovy, Eloswag, Chichi and Sheggz, were in the Level 3 house when the conversation they were having became about the dynamics between Groovy and Beauty and then Phyna.

