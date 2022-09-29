Top Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, appears to have moved on from her leaked tape that trended in 2021

In a new development, the music star replied to bloggers who fed off the scandal in a new song with Asake

Tiwa Savage, who appeared to be taunting bloggers with her epic response, caused a stir on social media

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has now finally addressed bloggers after her leaked tape became a trending topic in October 2021.

Almost a year later, the mother of one finally came for bloggers who fed off the controversial news at the time.

In a new song with Asake titled Loaded, Tiwa addressed bloggers over how they thought they could ruin her life with the story of the leaked tape.

The music star who sang in Yoruba noted that bloggers wanted to use her to shine and added that the leaked tape could not ruin her life.

In the music snippet making the rounds, Tiwa also asked who had never gone down in the sheets before.

Nigerians react to Tiwa's response to bloggers over her leaked tape

Tiwa Savage’s response to bloggers over her leaked tape caused a stir on social media as Nigerians reacted to what she had to say. Read some of their comments below:

____Teebanks:

“Na Asake write that lyrics oo sure daku.”

Dopeh_kayy:

“My own be say why she release that kookoofun first.”

Bahmi01_:

“Song don leak again ‍♂️.”

10xfolds_ptg:

“Se*x tape ole baye MI je . Tiwa Gbemidebe.”

Raudatul_jannarh:

“Love eeeeeet!❤️”

Classic_ennywealth:

“Stop playing savage.”

samcharle_:

“Wetin be this ”

olusegun347:

“Dis tiwa no dey shame.”

eleniyan2k:

“Catch your sub blogger bloggers!”

Sophia reacts as Tiwa Savage buys diamond chains for pets

Meanwhile, Sophia Momodu got fans on social media talking after she wished to be Tiwa Savage’s puppy.

It all started when the music star ordered diamond chains for her dogs in Sophia’s presence.

Taking to her Snapchat page, Sophie shared a video of herself in Tiwa’s customised car with the singer in it.

The music star was also on the phone trying to order the diamonds for her dogs. She was heard telling the person on the other end that she wanted chains for her pets but not a choker.

Source: Legit.ng