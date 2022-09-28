There’s been a clamouring for the Recording Academy to add an Afrobeats category to the prestigious award and it just might be happening soon

CEO Harvey Marson Jr at a recent meeting in Ghana disclosed that talks are ongoing to see the genre properly represented

Nigerian chart analytics platform, TurntableCharts, shared a video on Twitter showing the moment Marson Jr made the announcement at a press conference

Good news is in view for Nigerians and Africans who have been pining to see their best talents recognised at the prestigious Grammy Awards ceremony.

Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Marson Jr, during a recent press conference in Ghana, hinted at the possibility of an Afrobeat category ahead of next year’s event.

Recording Academy is considering Afrobeats category. Photo: @wizkidayo/@davido/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Popular Nigerian chart analytics platform, TurntableCharts, uploaded a video on Twitter showing the moment Marson Jr made the announcement at a press conference.

The CEO disclosed that a meeting was had with leaders of the Afrobeat community and other Recording Academy members, who equally got to listen to projects from Afrobeat creators.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“We had a virtual listening session where we heard from Afrobeats creators and just talked about ‘What are the different subgenres? What are the needs? What are the desires?’. And my goal is to represent all genres of music, including Afrobeats, at the Grammys,” Marson Jr said.

Watch him speak in the below:

Social media users share mixed reactions

@Dejuwon2 said:

"Wow!! This is Lovely ❤️ Kudos to Davido, Burna and Wiz, especially Davido for Paving the Way for Afrobeat followed by Wiz and Burna."

@whoisdonta said:

"C'mon, fr???? Grammy is for the American continent, there is no point to this. It will eventually lead up to jumbled history in the future fr."

@Aandrduty said:

"The genie is out of the bottle.. its only a matter of time before the conversation starts happening about what song genre would be considerable or deemed Afrobeats worthy!We’re so here for the discourse people."

@Ajakaiyemayowa said:

"I won it when afrobeats had no category" yarns will soon start after a couple of years."

@SamuelM57486305 said:

"This is caging African sounds to one category .. it's rubbish African sound's should be allowed to participate in main categories and not confined to a particular space or category."

Anjelique Kidjo wins award for Best Album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Angelique Kidjo's Mother Nature won the best global album category at the 2022 Grammy Award on Sunday, April 3.

Wizkid's Made in Lagos, and Legacy + by Femi Kuti And Made Kuti were some of the albums competing for the same spot.

Many Nigerians, especially Wizkid's FC went on Twitter to express their disappointment at the huge loss.

Source: Legit.ng