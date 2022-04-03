Angelique Kidjo has won in the best global album category at the 2022 Grammy Award, a position Wizkid's Made in Lagos was vying for with others.

Albums and people in the category are as follows:

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1

Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1

Rocky Dawuni

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert

Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature

Angelique Kidjo

Legacy +

Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Below are some of the reactions from mostly Wizkid's fans on Twitter when the news broke:

@babylovevii said:

"Wizkid no win? Ehya, maybe next time he’ll win but at least he has one from last year’s Grammy."

@Dei_mills said:

"You’d be very silly to think #GRAMMYs is an honest award show."

@tayoadebayoM said:

"Everyone knows that Wizkid is rubbed, but we move. He made the biggest music and biggest album out of Africa. Everyone knows."

@chocovindekings said:

"Seriously? Wizkid didn't win in any category."

@Adeyemiai0 said:

"Omo 3 heartbreak in a week. Nigeria. Chelsea. Wizkid."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid was one of the top stars who stormed Puerto Rico for Afro Nation 22 concert. However, the Star Boy arrived very late at the event and kept the audience waiting for many hours.

After Wizkid’s eventual arrival, the singer took to the stage and apologised to the audience for his tardiness.

The music star acknowledged that he had kept them waiting for so long and then he joked about his pilot and jet being the cause of his delay.

Source: Legit.ng