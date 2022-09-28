Singer Wizkid recently had an exclusive show in the UK that saw hundred of fans storming the streets to get into the venue

UK-based media personality, Adesope Olajide, shared a video that captured the long queue of fans outside the street

Social media users had different reactions, with many submitting that the outturn is an indication of how big the singer is

Nigerian music star Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid is no doubt one of the African continent’s biggest music exports and this explains the overwhelming level of love he gets outside the continent.

The singer was recently hosted by Apple Music for an exclusive performance ahead of his forthcoming More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) album.

Fans storm event centre for Wizkid’s Apple Music show. Photo: @wikzidayo/@adesope.olajide

Source: Instagram

The private show went down in London and fans in the country stormed the venue just to get a chance to watch the singer perform.

UK-based media personality, Adesope Olajide, shared a video on his Instagram page that captured the long queue of enthusiastic fans who wanted to attend the show.

“@wizkidayo intmate performance line is looking like the line to enter heaven o,” Olajide captioned his video post.

Watch below:

Another video that made it to social media captured the singer performing his lead single off MLLE, Bad To Me.

Watch below:

Social media users hail Wizkid

pinzle_ceo said:

"They should just give wizkid a street in London already it’s already his small London."

tizzle_ola said:

"Na why we Dey call ham biggest bird ."

kreativemusicchart said:

"Be like line to enter heaven ❤️."

official_earlyfunds said:

"Hype you always give wizzy is different why lol, well I’m not amazed cause you’re getting sided."

dj_waleczy said:

"When you are blessed by God you are blessed ."

o.layemi_ said:

"The greatest to ever do it for a reason ."

curtis_yuppie said:

"He is bad and no more dragging abeg."

doper_ejay said:

"If na lag, Them for don drag phone comot from your hand."

