Drama continues to brew between the family members of Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar and man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman

The ailing film star’s sibling flooded her Instastoryy channel with several accusations against the clergyman while calling on him to free her from spiritual bondage

Social media users who have followed the drama over the past few days had different things to say

Siblings of ailing Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar, through posts shared on her Inststory channel, have lashed out at man of God, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The siblings accused Suleman of being responsible for whatever illness that is threatening the life of their sister at the moment.

Halima Abubakar's siblings come for Apostle Suleman. Photo: @hailmaabubakar/@johnson_suleman

"You made this lady wait for four years plus bleeding and not a word from you. What do you want to do with her? Is it not enough, you are wicked," one of the posts read.

In a different slide, the siblings called on Suleman to untie their sister from spiritual bondage, adding that he owes her two kids.

Suleman was equally tagged as a liar and manipulator by Abubakar’s siblings. The man of God was accused of recruiting fellow movie stars to speak against Abubakar who has been vocal about her plight.

Netizens react

excel_emerie said:

"If at all this things are true that he did that to you … but why will you open ur legs for a man of God knowing fully well that he is married."

sagittarian80 said:

"But why do we women play the ‘victim card’ most of the time? She knew this man was married & she was planning to have a family with him???? See, as a young girl, if u date a married man & think he will leave his wife for you, you are living in a fool’s paradise..When Una do Una thing Una no call us oooo make Una leave us for this Instagram so we can focused on how to vote next year elections in peace."

jannynerryv7991 said:

"But you knew he was married so what child are you talking about nemesis catching up now. Story for today is stop dating married men cos most of them have a convenient with their spouses and if you enter it then you can get messed up like that."

theamakaxtopher said:

"People’s spiritual daddy and mentor in the potopoto. Una still no wan get sense. Miracles, crusades and the rest they keep getting rich while you’all keep going poorer…"

alwaysflorrie_ said:

"It's how actresses and influencers go around dating married men of God to sponsor their lifestyle, and after encountering the devil, they come to social media to call them out and want us to pity them. Why would you date a so-called married man of God in your right sense? Believe this Men of Satan at your own peril."

Medical expert comments on Halima Abubakar's health condition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Apostle Johnson Suleiman was exonerated after rumours of him being responsible for the health issues of a Nollywood star surfaced.

A US-based medical expert, Dr. Ene Innocent, said Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, was suffering from an autoimmune disease.

The medical expert stated that a lot of women acquire the disease during pregnancy, stressing that it is not peculiar to the actress.

"A lot of women acquire autoimmune diseases during pregnancy. This is sometimes triggered by the baby's antibodies," she said.

Source: Legit.ng