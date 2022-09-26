Nigerian music star Paul Okoye has reacted to the report of a suspected kidnap kingpin, who was arrested in Abuja

Paul, in his post, wondered why the ladies around him never questioned the source of his wealth

The singer’s statement has further sparked reactions on social media as netizens continue to share their opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Paul Okoye also known as Rudeboy of the P-Square music group, has joined many voices to react, following the report of the arrest of a suspected kidnap kingpin named ‘Lion’ in Abuja.

Following Lion’s arrest, a viral video captured how he flaunted his wealth on social media.

Rudeboy reacts to arrest of Bayelsa's big boy. Credit: @iamkingrudy

Source: Instagram

Rudeboy queried why the ladies around him never questioned his source of income as he said many don't care to know how their man makes money as they only want to spend it.

Sharing the post via his Instastory, he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“A big boy was caught after discovering he was a kidnapper.. But I wan ask ohh. after seeing him with different ladies flaunting money So none of this ladies ever asked him that question? They don’t want to know Just bring make dem chop”

See the post below:

Internet users react to Paul's post

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

okonlagos:

"No clear, proven source of income yet you are comfortable take, keep, enjoy monies and lavish gifts without any form of enquiry or probe, then you are an enabler and accomplice. You should be given equal treatment with the actual culprit if not worse."

omareign_

"They don't want to know that generation is just bringing money for flexing."

temitope_otukoya:

"And when they ask, You feel he will disclose his illegalities…. Make una dey reason b4 posting."

orewabeautyshop:

"Mr Paul why not talk about his friends who hang out with him at the club regularly taking free drinks also? Why target just women specifically? The reasonable question should be to ask why his close circle of friends and family members male or female did not ask him what he did for a living ?."

Paul and Peter Okoye bond with their kids in Atlanta

Months after making a comeback as Psquare, Nigerian singers and twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye, left social media users gushing after they shared some cute moments of them bonding with their kids in Atlanta.

In one of the videos they shared via their social media timeline, the brothers were seen with their kids in a salon.

They also shared a cute picture of them wearing happy smiles.

Source: Legit.ng