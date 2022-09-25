Nollywood actress Uche Ogbo is among celebrities who reacted on social media hours after May Edochie penned an open letter to her hubby, Yul

Ogbodo accused Nollywood celebs of being hypocrites who knew all along that the actor was involved in a relationship with Judy Austin

According to her, the relationship has been on for about six years and those who were aware refused to inform May about the situation

The actress’ take on the Edochie marriage drama stirred more reactions from members of the online community

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo was quick to put pen to paper shortly after May, wife of actor Yul Edochie, released an open letter stating that she won’t be cajoled to accept polygamy.

In a now-deleted post, Ogbodo stated that she isn’t a hypocrite before delving into the matter at hand.

Uche Ogbodo slams celebs who covered up for Yul Edochie. Photo:@ yuledochie/@ucheogbodo

According to the actress, her fellow colleagues in the movie industry are the true pretenders who refused to inform May about her husband’s relationship with Judy Austin.

Ogbodo submitted that the two have been in a relationship for over six years but those who were aware kept mum about the matter until it became too late.

"Y’all true chameleons are all those Nollywood people who knew that this relationship has been ongoing for the past six years but never mentioned it to May till it was too late, now they are taking sides," she wrote.

The actress stated that while she sympathises with May, she isn’t one to pick sides or inherit enemies.

Ogbodo equally made it clear that until the matter is resolved, she would continue to remain friends with all the parties involved.

See her post below:

Social media users react

fyfy said:

"Inside person marriage na him 6 years relationship dey yul may ur daughter not marry a man like u."

lady_capacity_mangtu said:

"And you are part of those who knew he was dating judy for the past 6years as you said..... Thank God you are a woman like her(May)... May God grant you peace may."

mimi__virgo_ said:

"You are also evil for knowing all this while and said nothing ."

fabulous_mummy said:

"Imagine, being a side chick for six years. Judy second daughter mamito is 5yrs old. She has been sleeping with yul before her divorce. Shame on both of dem."

