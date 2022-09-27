Popular Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani, has given fans an insight on why she chose to marry her husband

The fashion star noted that materialistic items are not the first things she looks out for when going for a man

She advised her fans to consider men who are particular about their success and also want them to win

Popular Nigerian socialite, Toyin Lawani aka Tiannah Styling, recently shared her thoughts on the things to look out for in a man.

The mother of three shared a lengthy post where she explained the reason she married her photographer husband, Segun Wealth.

Taking to her verified Instagram page, the celebrity stylist shared a video and accompanied with a caption where she bared her mind on the subject.

Toyin Lawani speaks on reason she settled down with partner.

Source: Instagram

Lawani started off by admitting that she is a material girl and added that she is willing to work for it. She also noted that material things are not the first things she looks out for in a partner.

Not stopping there, she told fans to worry about people who want to see them win and not the ones who want to change them into another person.

Part of her caption reads:

“You can’t see this much talent and want it to just sit in a house and serve you.

My dreams matters , your dream matters, Having kids , Having a husband shouldn’t stop them either.

You can choose all this and still choose you. Remember anyone who truly loves you won’t want to change you They will push you till you achieve your dreams even if it’s not convenient for them The partner you choice will determine your success .”

See the post below:

Internet users react to Toyin Lawani’s post on choosing a husband

The celebrity stylist’s post stirred reactions from her fans. Read some of them below:

Sindebol_proudly_aries:

"Nah so oo ❤️but u"re showing love n they're showing u they dnt careu sister,shift oo❤️ before they start to take u for granted."

Realbabygirlchigwe:

"This is absolutely true, when all this aspects he mention are okay it automatically reflects on the materialistic aspect ."

Hannadek08:

"Hmmmm deep. May God not let us meet someone that wont want us to be successful n progressive ."

Mhizbimpsyn:

"Thank you for always inspiring us. The partner you choose will determine your success, I'm holding on to that "

