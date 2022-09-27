Singer Burna Boy continues to take stages across the world and this time around he made a stop in South Africa

The Twice as Tall musician performed at a sold-out hall that saw him living the venue with more female undergarments

Video and photos that made it to social media stirred different reactions from netizens with some wondering what he uses the bras for

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy continues to give people all over the world a taste of himself and this time around, South African residents were the lucky group.

The singer and his team jetted out to the country for the first time in a long while and he performed at a music festival.

Burna Boy performs in South Africa. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Interestingly, female fans who had watched the singer’s videos from previous concerts appeared to have caught the undergarment throwing memo as they came prepared for him.

A photo making the rounds in the online community captured the Last Last crooner posing with bras in his left and right hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out the photo below:

Another video equally captured the charged-up energy at the venue of Burna Boy’s show. Watch video below:

Read what social media users are saying

komegohard said:

"What’s Odogwu doing with all this bra ."

ademola_majesty said:

"Continue to rest in peace Michael Jackson. Burna Boy is now the top stage performer of all time.."

preshydmw said:

"Can’t wait to throw my boxers at arya star when she’s performing ."

virginhair_depot said:

"Make one girl try throw hold for am naa."

only1_ednariches said:

"Second slide muzz me oh. But some babes get as dem take dey oh."

danother232 said:

"All this Cape Town boys go just de use music cover face na everybody de sing for there oo which music them de sing."

Burna Boy inspires fans as he shares post from Love Damini tour

Still in a related story about the Nigerian music superstar, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy got his fans excited when he shared amazing photos from his musical tour in America.

The singer who embarked on Love Damini tour in major cities of the US advised his followers about their dreams.

The flawless photos of the Grammy-award winner have sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community.

Source: Legit.ng