"Burna Boy Needs to See This": Oyinbo Man Sings Burna Boy's 'Last Last' with Sweet Voice in Video
- An oyinbo man has been hailed massively online after singing a cover of Burna Boy's hit song 'Last Last'
- A video making the rounds on social media shows the white man singing the song with so much passion
- Social media users who came across the sweet video on Instagram have showered accolades on the oyinbo man
A talented oyinbo man has caused a frenzy on social media after singing one of Burna Boy's hit songs.
In a viral video, the white man made a cover of Burna Boy's Last Last, and he sang it sweetly to the delight of fans.
Reacting to the sweet video on Instagram, netizens showered accolades on him, with several people advising him to keep singing Nigerian songs.
Danielblixareed shared the video on Instagram with the caption:
"Just discovered Afrobeats so thought I’d cover the king @burnaboygram ‘s heartbreak anthem #lastlast! I was heartbroken too back in March so this deffo hit me in the feels and I think I’m falling a bit in love with Afrobeats."
Netizens applaud Danielblixareed
Rbeauty_fitness said:
"May I post you on my page pleaseee."
Sodotun wrote:
"You actually did good."
___amaniiiiii reacted:
"You did well bro..We love you."
Crudemusikdotcom advised:
"Keep doing more Nigerian songs."
Mz_darasimi commented:
"Beautiful cover."
Dextunez added:
"Burna Boy needs to see this. You are so talented man. The world needs to hear of your works. Keep it up bro."
Maro_reigns said:
"You’re good bro. As an outsider I’m following you now."
Watch the video below:
Oyinbo man sings Asake's Bandana
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man identified as Samitto has stunned many people after showcasing his singing and dancing talent.
In a video making the rounds online, the funny white man who claims to be from the ghetto sang Nigerian singer, Asake's trending hit song, Bandana. Moments after singing, he played the song and began to show off his dance moves to the delight of viewers.
While some people applauded the white man, some others jokingly made jest of his dancing styles and facial expressions.
