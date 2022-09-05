Singer Burna Boy has taken to his Instastory channel with a quick health update for his fans and followers

Apparently, the Twice as Tall singer suffered a leg injury and he bitterly cursed out the body while sharing a photo

The image shared captured Burna Boy’s bandaged foot as he equally disclosed that he suffered an injury to the veins

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has stirred reactions from members of the online community after sharing an update online.

Taking to his official Instastory channel, the Twice as Tall musician uploaded a photo showing the state of his foot.

Apparently, he suffered a leg injury that left him in a completely sour and offensive mood.

“Stupid leg”, the performing artiste captioned the photo which captured his bandaged foot.

In a different portion of the post, the top music star disclosed that he also suffered a split-up vein.

Check out a screenshot of his post as sighted on social media below:

Burna Boy inspires fans as he shares post from Love Damini tour

Still in a related story about the Nigerian music superstar, Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy got his fans excited when he shared amazing photos from his musical tour in America.

The singer who embarked on Love Damini tour in major cities of the US advised his followers about their dreams.

The flawless photos of the Grammy-award winner have sparked hilarious reactions from members of the online community.

One social media fan who reacted to the singer's post wrote:

"Don't let them tell you that you’re too proud or your dreams are too big Remember everything you see today started from a wild dream."

Another fan who reacted to the music star's post wrote:

"who is burna boy? to the blind, his music is the light. to the hungry, his music is bread. to the sick, his music the cure. to the lonely, his music is company. to the sad, he is joy. to the prisoner, his music is freedom. to the poor, his music is treasure. he is everything."

