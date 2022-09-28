A kid danced hard beside his sister in the car as soon as her mother played Burna Boy's Last Last song

The child punched the seat in front of her to show that he was into the lyrics of the song and motivated by Burna's voice

Many Nigerians were in the mother's comment section to say that they approve of the kid's reaction because it is their song

A video shared by a mother with the TikTok handle @lvssxx has shown the moment she started playing Burna Boy's Last Last inside their family's car.

As soon as the song came on, one of the woman's children sang passionately, punching the car's seat hard.

The mother was surprised to see her kid get so passionate. Photo source: TikTok/@lvssxx

Kid loved Burna Boy's Last Last

His sister sitting beside her looked at the kid in surprise. The mother reacted, saying:

"My kid is broken guys."

Many people said that the kid was really possessed by Burna's voice. Others found the kid's act so hilarious.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Kid displayed Portable's Zazu virus dance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young child surprised people at a party and many just could not take their eyes off her as she entertained them.

With a cup that looks like ice cream in her hand, the baby showed off moves she could have only learnt from the TV or adults around her.

In a video shared on Instagram, the baby showed off zazu virus dance moves popularised by Portable.

