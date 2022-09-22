Nigerian singer Tems has given her fans and followers in the online community a reason to be proud again after bagging a spot in British GQ Magazine

The Try Me hitmaker shared some parts of herself otherwise unknown to many who have fallen in love with her music since she emerged

According to Tems, she dumped a digital marketing job in 2018 to fully pursue music, and the decision wasn’t without consequences

International music collaborations aren’t the only things fans of the sensational singer, Temilade Openiyi aka Tems, have to brag about.

The singer blessed her community of supporters with yet another bragging right after sharing her latest win with them on Instagram.

Tems bagged a feature in British GQ and she happily updated her Instagram fans with the caption:

“Baby Girl for Britsh GQ.”

Tems' journey to the top

Tems equally had an interview with the magazine that saw her opening up about her journey to the top and the sacrifices she had to make.

The singer, who studied Economics at Monash University in South Africa, recounted how she moved back to Lagos and took up a digital marketing gig that left her depressed most of the time.

Tems eventually took the bold decision to dump the job in 2018 and pursue her heart’s true desire - music.

The singer recounted struggling a lot financially and how things were so bad that she resorted to stealing food.

"There were times when I was not just broke – I was broke and hopeless. I used to steal food. I used to go to my aunty’s house just so she could give me food to take home.”

Read the full interview here.

