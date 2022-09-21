A lady has taken to social media with a narration of her unpleasant encounter with Nollywood’s Eniola Badmus at an event

The individual who claimed she used to visit the actress in the past shared how she approached Badmus and was completely ignored

Several social media users who reacted to the clip had different reactions to the lady’s narration

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has been called out by an unidentified lady who claimed to have had an unpleasant experience with the film star.

In a video currently making the rounds online, the lady mentioned how she has always refuted unpleasant things she heard about the Omo Ghetto actress.

Lady shares embarrassing encounter with Eniola Badmus. Photo: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

“I’ve known her from the days of gbogbo Big girls, and I used to visit her residence in the past," the lady was heard saying.

She, however, claimed to have gotten a taste of the Nollywood diva’s treatment at KWAM1’s 50 years on stage anniversary, which took place some weeks ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the lady, she approached Badmus to greet her, but the actress completely ignored her and didn’t acknowledge her presence.

She claimed Badmus was enjoying a pot of shisha and just looked on without responding.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

diorpaps said:

"Next time, call her phone ok! Since you know her, it should be a private discussion."

beebahlogistics said:

"I wonder how you people greet them, i don’t even know how to do that. I will rather walk pass them..."

a.adewunmi said:

"That's her way she have do it for me before."

timelineofagemini said:

"She did something close to that to me at 1st Davido concert for Eko hotel but i took my revenge at backstage cos she didn’t know we were d one controlling green room and stage,she wanted someone to come to backstage I chop her eyes back and said No."

yetty_addy said:

"She did the same thing to me too."

isseymiakey1 said:

"You self sit one place, na party you Dey no be your house ..."

vcletus said:

"Person wey dey cloud 9 how she wan take recognize you thank God she didn’t slap you o."

Kate Henshaw narrates how lady ignored her at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood star Kate Henshaw took to social media with a brief narration of her encounter with a woman at an event.

The respected film star said the individual wanted a photo immediately after she arrived at the event but she asked for some minutes to settle in.

To Henshaw’s utter surprise, the woman completely ignored her after she went to call her to take the pictures she wanted.

Source: Legit.ng