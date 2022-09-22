A fan has taken to social media to let the world know about how amazing Big Brother Naija star Nengi is

Taking to Twitter, the lady identified as Portia explained how Nengi saw her sweet note days after her birthday and asked for her wish

Portia disclosed that her now late mum got a new wheelchair courtesy of Nengi who sent N100k to her

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Nengi has a good heart, and a fan recently took to Twitter to tell the story of how the reality star came through for her.

The fan identified as Portia made it clear that she likes to send sweet notes to all the celebrities she loves, including Nengi and at most, she gets a reaction from them.

Lady recounts how Nengi helped her and late mum Photo credit: @I_amPortia/@nengiofficial

She stated:

"Like a culture, I learned to drop sweet notes privately to all the celebrities I love. And Nengi was not excluded. So few days before my birthday last year, I dropped a little note for her, and it's not the first time. Most times, I do get a reaction."

How Nengi came through for Portia

Nengi saw Portia's message, reposted it and realised that the fan had marked her birthday two days before.

The reality star then proceeded to ask Portia what she wanted for her birthday, and she requested money to get her late mum a wheelchair.

Nengi sent in 100k, and Portia's mum heaved a sigh of relief as she sat in the wheelchair. Portia made sure to let her late mum know that an angel came through for them.

"When my mum sat on the wheelchair, she made a sound of relief and smiled. I recall whispering to her as I gave her a gentle pat on the back. I said "Mum an Angel paid for this". It is well."

See the thread below:

Nigerians react to Portia's revelation

@mytakesbbn6:

"Aww this was really sweet to read. God bless Nengi for this act and hope you are well!"

@Elizabe81046202:

"This is so touching You are blessed Portia ❤️❤️❤️"

@ReginaOmang:

"Aww...God bless u Nengi dear ....it is well Portia,the Lord is ur strength."

@Sledgeeeeeeeee:

"It is well Portia. God bless Nengi ❤️"

@Ethel_official:

"Nengi is a sweet heart with a good heart, a heart full of love. Nengi always comes through for those she loves n even does not know, some things does not come to twitter cos sometimes it might be misinterpreted. May God continually bless u Nengi, u will always be blessed."

@busisiwenkebe54:

"OMG this is so emotional and beautiful at the very same time. May your Mom's sweet soul rest in peace️.@nengiofficial bless your kinder heart my love "

