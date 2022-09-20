A pretty black girl recently rushed to the airport to welcome her oyinbo lover who travelled down to see her

A viral video showed the excited lady running down to embrace her white lover after he landed from overseas

Sharing the video via TikTok, the lady revealed that many people tried to discourage her about their love.

A beautiful black girl has joined the long list of women who found true love and happiness in interracial relationships.

According to her, some people said he wouldn't be able to travel down for her, but she was glad he made it.

Lady unites with oyinbo lover Photo Credit: @binity24

Source: UGC

In a video which she shared via her TikTok account @binity24, she hugged him tightly and got emotional as he smiled and returned the gesture.

Netizens gush over cute interracial lovers

@awuajenny1 said:

"Congratulations, sis, connect me his brother or friend."

@brownielove01 wrote:

"Make una try Dey drop updates ooo."

@officerlee_1 stated:

"Give me his cousin wai."

@jaylexisbillz prayed:

"I pray I meet someone too."

@nanaakuasik commented:

"Congratulations sweetheart but give me one of his siblings of friends wai."

@misjoy4 said:

"I'm happy for you sis but were Una day see this love from."

@ohemaa_trendz remarked:

"How great are my sins that I'm not getting some of these love kraaa. oh Lord help me na your daughter is suffering."

@user2973574531148 noted:

"Wow this is so beautiful congratulating I pray to God one day I get mine be happy for both of you."

@dicta571 advised:

"Pls be private, pray more and don't introduce him much to your friend, am in an interracial relationship too, God be with you."

Watch the video below:

Man finally meets oyinbo lady he's been dating online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two people from different races who have been dating for a year online have finally met and it was a beautiful moment.

A Nigerian man, Chris Kizito, was all smiles as his white lover, Jessie, arrived in Nigeria. In a short TikTok video, Chris hugged her on sighting her at the airport, while a black fellow believed to be his relative helped with Jessie's luggage.

The lovebirds shared a kiss before they walked out of the airport. Legit.ng gathered that the couple eventually tied the knot. The man's TikTok handle @chriskizito has been dedicated to sharing beautiful moments and funny videos of the couple.

Source: Legit.ng