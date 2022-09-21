A pretty Nigerian lady who lives in the UK has shared how she met the love of her life through a simple Whatsapp chat

In their first chat which she uploaded on TikTok, the man was asking her if he can follow her to see her parents

This has turned out to be a dream come true as the man has proposed to her and she said yes to a forever with him

TikTokers are stunned by the inspiring love story told by a Nigerian lady named Chioma Gift.

Chioma who resides in Reading, UK had stormed the platform with a cool video of how she met her man on Whatsapp.

Chioma's love story gained attention on TikTok where she shared it. Photo credit: TikTok/@sassygift.

From Whatsapp to marriage

Their love started after her man responded to her Whatsapp status and they struck a relationship.

The man saw where Chioma was being told to bring a man home, so he cashed in on it and asked if he should be the man to follow her home.

Chioma responded positively and from then on, they started talking and hanging out together till they fell deeply in love.

Her man has now proposed and she said yes to him. She shared photo of the beautiful ring in her finger.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react

Many social media users on the platform have congratulated Chioma. See some of the comments below:

@Nurse Bbyzara5 Ariesqueen said:

"Congrats chomzy, so love dey UK?"

@Sexyjennyamara commented:

"Congratulations my love I’m sooo happyyyyyyy for you."

@saffire said:

"There is hope for us. Congratulations."

@Joy Ihediwa commented:

"Awwww I want to cry! Congratulations chiomym."

@Nana_Bbby said:

"Congratulations. So love dey this UK?"

Martha Chinegbo said:

"My cheeks are about to explode from smiling. What a love story. I love it!!!!!! Congratulations to you both asa."

@Nana_Bbby said:

"Don’t know you but I’m so happy for you."

