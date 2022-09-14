YBNL star artiste Asake continues to trend following the massive success that trailed his debut album dubbed Mr Money With The Vibes

Asake’s growing popularity has seen him compared to a number of Nigerian artists and recently, it was veteran singer 9ice

Some fans claimed the YBNL artist is more talented and socially accepted than the Gongo Aso crooner

Nigerian fans and lovers of good music continue to applaud talented singer Asake over the success of his debut album titled Mr Money With The Vibes, which is currently trending on major streaming platforms.

Asake, who is currently signed to Olamide’s YBNL’s artists, has won many fans to himself due to his sound and good vibes.

This has now seen many comparing the Terminator crooner with veteran singer 9ice as they claimed Asake is more talented and socially accepted than the Gongo Aso singer.

See the post below:

More reactions as fans compare Asake to 9ice

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions. See them below

thesheddyking:

"Even for Asake album he hail am codedly, “oga 9ice."

pharrellseason:

"Love Asake....but 9ice made Gongo Aso, Party Rider AND Street Credibility Please, put some RESPEK on that Man's Name lol."

officialshelore:

"Dumb heads and lumps of handlers. How can u compare asake w/ adigun . Where was asake when money hardly flow in music industry .Not now money is everywhere in music industry. What is he singing , music . Huh U can compare barryjhay with 9ice."

rayokasali:

"All these Gen Z with coronavirus symptoms."

mayojava:

"Asake is not half as talented as 9ice. The closest we have to 9ice right now is Qdot who is also more talented than Asake."

daaddyz33m:

"You might have not come of age when 9ice was making hits. Try go listen to Gongo Aso, photocopy, Pamurogo, Wedding day, little money, street credibility, gbamu gbamu, RIR, no be mistake, anytime, once bitten twice shy… 9ice oh my nourishment."

onlineguru:

"Gongo Aso is bigger than Asake’s past present and future music career ..Are these people mad or something."

Fans compare Asake to Naira Marley

Nigerian trending singer Ololade Mi Asake, who is signed to Olamide’s YBNL label, has been trending on social media over his recently released album.

However, some netizens who have listened to his new project claimed his song is monotonous, and he could soon phase out like Naira Marley, who was the reigning artist, in 2019.

Fans of the YBNL artist took sides with him, saying he has greater influence than Naira Marley.

