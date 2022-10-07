The rave of the moment in the Nigerian music industry Asake has finally dropped the visual for his hit single Joha

Like some of Asake’s music videos, Joha was directed by leading video director TG Omori, and it came with the usual sharp camera and unique storytelling pattern

The video has received commendations from netizens as many continue to applaud Asake for his hard work

Nigerian singer Asake, the rave of the moment, is currently trending on major social media platforms following the release of the visual for his hit song, Joha.

The video, which was shot by popular director TG Omori was made outside Nigeria, and it came with some lovely scenes as well as a unique storyline, which is one of the features of many of Omori’s music videos, aside from the clean camera shots.

Fans hail Asake for his hard work. Credit: @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The visual for Joha, which was released on Thursday, October 6, has been trending. Lovers of Nigerian music have also been hailing Asake and TG Omori for their hard work and synergy.

See the video below:

Fans react as Asake drops visual for Joha

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

themanshola:

"Your work rate is inspiring."

anthonystilldey:

"Asake don drop again!!"

poojamedia:

"Joha in December concert will be ."

bidal898:

"Joha is an Electronic Dance Music, a performance video is actually the best for it .Werey, no Dey do Oversabi."

babanla_yusuf:

"What the meaning of this hand shaking again mr money ."

bidal899:

"Asake is slowly replacing Sabinus Thanks for the memes, Ejeh ."

shawnife:

"We see that Haaland is the Asake of football. He has learnt well from Mr Money to keep scoring (whether it’s hits or goals) back to back to back! "

omoiyaogbonno:

"One things asake knows how to do aside from writing omo na video oh chai omo this guy is like the haaland of music ."

Asake announces bigger venue after selling out three dates

Nigerian Afrobeat star Asake took to his social media timeline to appreciate his UK fans after he sold out three dates for his O2 Brixton show in minutes.

Asake, in his post, further tendered an apology to his fans as he revealed he has been receiving complaints about the availability of the tickets as many are ready to buy more despite the fact that the show was extended to three dates.

The YBNL artist, in a response to his fans' complaints, has now revealed that plans are ongoing for a bigger venue, and the information will be made public soon.

