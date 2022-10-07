Controversial Twitter personality, Daniel Regha, is back again with another trouble-causing statement, and Nigerians are in for it

Daniel hailed three of Nigeria's biggest artists, Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy and mentioned their contributions to the growth of afrobeats on the global scale

He pointed out Burna Boy's mastery of music but urged Nigerians not to compare him with Davido and Wizkid, who he said are pacesetters for him

If there is one thing Daniel Regha knows how to do best, it is definitely to come up with controversial statements that always pitch celebrities against each other and fans, and he is back again with another hit.

The controversial Twitter personality waded into the Nigerian music superstars trio of Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy's debate and drew a conclusion about their contributions to putting afrobeats on the map.

Daniel Regha speaks about Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido. Credit: @wizkidayo @burnaboygram @davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, Burna Boy is a standout artist who deserves all the accolades but he shouldn't be compared to Wizkid and Davido because they paved a way for him.

"Both artists (along with many others) dominated the game for years, & have been putting afrobeats on the world map before Burna picked up a pen."

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Daniel Regha's controversial tweet

Social media users have reacted differently to Daniel Regha's controversial tweet about Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

CAPABle66875294:

"Only Davido paved way for both, don’t include Wizkid, Davido’s “Fall” paved way for afrobeats in the U.S as of 2017 till date! it was last year Wizkid's Essence went viral in the US."

SheddyDc2:

"Right now, Davido is bigger than Burna Boy & Wizkid combined no offense."

TheKingOlu:

"Comparison is not necessarily in this life because we have different energy and our focus isn't the same."

Iphieoma__:

"Burna is not their mate! No be by who first start race."

Ifixyou1:

"Burna has been singing for a while too, you’re just part of those that were underrating him and not listening to him."

Source: Legit.ng