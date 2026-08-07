UK Visas & Immigration has shared an official infographic on X breaking down the eVisa access process for prospective travellers

The post outlines a five-step journey from application to viewing a confirmed eVisa through a UKVI account

Foreigners hoping to visit the UK are being urged to follow the guide before submitting their applications

The UK government has released a practical guide aimed at people planning to apply for a visa to enter the United Kingdom, laying out exactly how to access an eVisa from start to finish.

UK Visas and Immigration, the official government body that manages entry clearance to the UK, posted the guidance on X on 6 August 2026, alongside an infographic titled "Top Tips on how to access your eVisa."

The UK shares 5 steps on how foreigners can access their eVisa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

UK visa application: 5-step eVisa process explained

According to the infographic shared by the United Kingdom Immigration, the process follows five clear stages:

1. Apply for your visa

Apply for your UK visa online at gov.uk. Provide your biometrics and prove your identity at a Visa Application Centre, if necessary.

2. Wait for a decision

You'll be notified when a decision is made on your application. Make sure to check your junk mail folder.

3. Create your UKVI account

Following a positive decision, create your UKVI account at gov.uk/evisa and complete the steps online, which will confirm when your account has been created successfully.

4. Prove your identity and link your account

Sign in to your UKVI account and confirm your identity using the 'UK Immigration ID Check' app and link the account to your eVisa.

5. View your eVisa

You'll receive an email when your eVisa is ready to view. You can access your eVisa online. You need to check all the details are correct before you travel.

The guidance is intended to simplify what can often feel like a confusing process, particularly for first-time applicants unfamiliar with the UK's digital immigration system.

UK eVisa: What travellers/foreigners need to know

The UK moved away from physical vignette stickers in passports as part of a broader shift towards a fully digital immigration status system.

The eVisa now serves as the official proof of a person's right to travel to, enter, or remain in the UK, meaning travellers must be able to access it online before departure.

See the UK Immigration X post below:

UK expands Global Talent visa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that United Kingdom has expanded its Global Talent visa scheme to more than 100 research-intensive companies, creating fresh opportunities for highly skilled Nigerians and other international professionals seeking to build careers in Britain.

Companies joining the scheme include pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover, Added Value Solutions, Denroy Plastics and creative-sector organisation Ffilm Cymru.

Source: Legit.ng