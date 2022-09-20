Oxlade sparked hilarious talking points on social media after he gave a massive shoutout to his superstar colleague Davido

The Ku Lo Sa crooner disclosed that the DMW boss gave him his first $1000 and noted that it was an experience he cherished

Many social media users feel Oxlade is trying to play safe between Davido and Wizkid as they shared mixed reactions to his statement

Hours after saying some nice words about his superstar colleague Wizkid, Oxlade has taken to Twitter to hail Davido, and Nigerians can't stop talking about his peaceful gesture.

Oxlade noted that the Stand Strong crooner was the first person to give him $1,000 cash and insisted that the game had been good to him.

The singer probably made the statement to let the public know he is at peace with everyone.

He wrote:

"Baddest gave me my first 1k dolls first time I ever felt that sum in my life. The whole game has been got me so don't even trip."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Oxlade's statement

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Oxlade's statement about Davido.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments below:

_Bashy_d:

"Na capping season we Dey."

Elvin_ado5:

"Why he no talk ever since, na after Wizkid show before he con dey talk am. The fear of Davido."

Fucing_cruise:

"Wizkid also gave portable his first $3,000 dollars in his life before dem rip am."

Shogzy1:

"Baba no wan cause trouble."

Tha_playbwoy:

"Wetin be 1k dolls compare to perfuming in the O2, Why you no talk this thing before Wizkid's show?"

