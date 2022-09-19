Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Oxlade, has taken to social media to shower accolades on Wizkid

Taking to Twitter, the Ku Lo Sa crooner noted that Wizkid’s love cannot be bought and has to be real

He then proceeded to recount how the Star Boy allowed him perform at the O2 Arena even before he had a hit song

Rising Nigerian singer, Oxlade, recently showered accolades on top musician, Wizkid, on social media.

The Ku Lo Sa crooner took to his Twitter page to show appreciation to the Grammy-winning artiste over the impact he had on his career.

In the now viral tweet, Oxlade gushed over how Wizkid’s love cannot be bought. According to him, it has to be real.

Oxlade pens appreciation note to Wizkid for helping his career. Photos: @oxladeofficial

Not stopping there, the music star explained further by recounting how Wizkid made him perform at the O2 Arena even before he had a hit song.

He wrote:

“Mandem gave me the 02 before I had a hit record … You can’t buy that love . It has to be real.”

See the tweet below:

Netizens react as Oxlade shows appreciation to Wizkid

Read what some social media users had to say about the singer’s post below:

Nelson_the_champion:

"Pure love not giveaway love ❤️ Biggest bird for life."

Djoscar_psnb:

"After them go say Baba nla no de show love."

Poseidon_4u:

"He gave u the 02, but can’t give Starboy Terri , and czar “ aka aka ya gum…"

Pablo_hennesssy:

"If wizzy help you na PERMANENT!!!!!!!!!!!"

A tweep however said Wizkid did it for himself:

Another doubted it was sincere love:

A netizen told Oxlade not to let Wiz cheat him:

Hmm.

