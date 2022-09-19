Controversial singer, Portable shared an appreciative video to celebrate his superstar colleague, Davido

Portable commended the Stand Strong crooner for following him back on Instagram and used the opportunity to promote his next single

The Zazoo crooner sang some chorus of the new single that sounded like prayer lines, and fans are already loving it ahead of its release

Music star, Portable, shared a funny video of himself vibing to his new unreleased single on Instagram, and it has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the video, the Zazoo crooner gave a shoutout to music superstar, Davido for following him back after he had unfollowed him due to their differences in candidate choices during the Osun state gubernatorial election.

The Stand Strong crooner seemed to have let go of the bad blood as Portable announced that he had followed him back and used the opportunity to drop lines from his new single, Aza Man.

Aza Man sounded like prayer lines for wealth, riches and pride, and fans are already anticipating the release date.

Nigerians react to Portable's video

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Portable's post to drop interesting reactions as they anticipated the release date of Aza Man.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Noble_king_btc:

"And you de call wizkid name since how many years now. Our OBO no get pride."

I_am_tiepo_alhaja:

"Who else went to check if davido truly followed him back."

Matete4real:

"The song lyrics make sense, when are you releasing it?"

Tozyn_caliph:

"Portable don drop another hit, we dey wait for your Headies winner."

mc_goodness:

"Abeg shoot video asap and pay influencers to promote it asap. No dull this jam."

Portable apologises to Davido over Osun Drama

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Portable issued a public apology to Davido, weeks after shadding him on social media amid the Osun state governorship election.

A video making the rounds online captured the moment a powerful monarch commanded the Zazoo hitmaker to apologise.

Portable made it clear that he has no bad blood against the singer and was only in Osun state to execute a job he had been paid for.

