Grammy award-winning singer Wizkid dropped a new single, Bad To Me, and it has been greeted with mixed reactions by Nigerians

Comedian MC Warri Boy is not pleased with the people who have critiqued Wizkid's body of work and he shared a video to the effect

According to the funnyman, the singer no longer makes music for Nigerians, and his target audience is white people who are intelligent

MC Warri Boy has taken to social media to reveal why Nigerians do not appreciate Wizkid's new single Bad To Me.

In a video, the comedian angrily jumped out of his car and asked people to let Wizkid rest with the negative comments on his new project.

MC Warri Boy has slammed people criticizing Wizkid's song Photo credit: @mc_warriboy1/@wizkidayo

He continued by asking if Nigerians think the singer still sings for them because his target audience is now white people who are intelligent.

The comedian added that the singer makes music with the Grammys in mind, not Headies, and Nigerians are used to roughness hence the stagnant state of the nation.

Finally, before dramatically reacting to the song playing on his phone, Warri Boy urged Nigerians to listen to the song with their mind, body, and soul.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react to Warri Boy's video

tun_mise_:

"Na Nigeria problem no let them enjoy better jam we dey jam am dey go."

chioma___official:

"Bad to me is blown One single causing havoc y'all wait for the album."

khe__eng:

"Una don Dey force this music on us o."

official_richimayo:

"No mind them jare na this haters dey listen to the music most greatness for BIG WIZ."

manova_madeit:

"This kind this kind love yeah, wey dey make me want more."

asorockcomedian:

"You said is all bro but wait why u de always vex?"

dontochys:

"Una nor well, una de let Davido rest wen he release he own."

heis_vogueboy:

"Inside the video self, you just dey force yourself to vibe to the song."

Wizkid's new song is not that impressive

Popular Twitter commenter, Daniel Regha, got social media buzzing when he shared his opinion about Wizkid's latest single, Bad To Me.

Daniel noted that the song is not up to the standard Wizkid has created for himself in the past and urged him to evolve and do better.

He added that at some point in the song, Wizkid sounded like his superstar colleague, Davido, and compared its instrumental to that of Costa Titch.

