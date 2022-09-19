Veteran actress Shan George's preference in men excludes the good boys and gentlemen, she likes them bad

The movie star took to her Instagram story channel to share a photo of former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, MC Oluomo

Shan George described Oluomo as a correct guy and excitedly announced that she has a crush on the transport boss

Popular veteran actress Shan George has put out a post, highlighting the kind of men she likes and would love to be with.

The Nollywood star on her Instagram story channel shared a photo of former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and revealed that she has a crush on him.

Shan George says she has a crush on MC Oluomo Photo credit: @shangeorgefilms/@mcoluomo

Source: Instagram

The actress tagged Oluomo a correct man and added that she likes bad boys.

"I'm crushing on MC o. Correct man. I just like bad boys."

See the post below:

Shan George reveals she has a crush on MC Oluomo Photo credit: @shangeorge

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng