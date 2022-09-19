“I Just Like Bad Bois”: Shan George Reveals She Has a Crush on MC Oluomo, Gushes Over His Photo
- Veteran actress Shan George's preference in men excludes the good boys and gentlemen, she likes them bad
- The movie star took to her Instagram story channel to share a photo of former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) boss, MC Oluomo
- Shan George described Oluomo as a correct guy and excitedly announced that she has a crush on the transport boss
Popular veteran actress Shan George has put out a post, highlighting the kind of men she likes and would love to be with.
The Nollywood star on her Instagram story channel shared a photo of former National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and revealed that she has a crush on him.
The actress tagged Oluomo a correct man and added that she likes bad boys.
2baba and Annie's daughter, Olivia, sets tongues rolling with outfit to Tiwa Savage's event, photos emerge
"I'm crushing on MC o. Correct man. I just like bad boys."
See the post below:
Source: Legit.ng