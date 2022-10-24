A young has shared the video of his friend who helped through thick and thin as he battled a great illness in the hospital

The friend was always by his side as a video he shared on TIkTok showed different moments the man took care of him

Many people found the clip of their friendship very emotional as they hope the relationship would last long

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young Nigerian man has shown how his friend was always by his side when he entirely lost his health.

In an emotional video he shared on his TikTok, he was captured being moved on a stretcher into an hospital ward.

Many people really hope their friend lasts very long. Photo source: TikTok/@kennydarglish

Source: UGC

His friend was by his side to even offered assistance while he was admitted as a patient. During his recovery process, the young man was there.

Like true friends, different parts of the video showed the friend giving him support. Many said they hope their friend lasts long.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

As at the writing this report, the video has gathered hundreds of comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Faith Charles said:

"God I had to save this video I’m even crying."

Jane Abuwa said"

"Friendship is God's Gift to Man."

Labake said:

"Pls kindly don’t let any woman comes in between you guys."

Esivue Abdul Ganiyu said:

"my Gee am so happy that you are back on your feet."

Olaitan said:

"Sending you guys love nd hug, this is friendship!!!!!"

Ade herself said:

"True friendship is when u love your friend unconditionally, God bless u."

Goodness Bedfors said:

"Cried watching this, it’s rare to see guys show off there friends this way."

Boy bought gifts for his girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother shared a video of one of her children showing love to his girlfriend. With his hands filled with gifts, the woman filmed him.

According to the woman, @mrseborn, the boy wanted to make his girl feel good and loved on her birthday. With balloons and gift bags in his hands, he stood at the entrance of the girl's school.

The boy was so excited and anticipating how his girlfriend would react that he could not even sit on the kerb. He kept smiling, hoping for when the lover would come out.

Source: Legit.ng