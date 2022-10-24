An energetic groom surprised wedding guests when he forcefully grabbed his wife and they went on a free fall

The excited groom was dancing in from of his wife when he unexpectedly jump and landed on her with his whole body

People who have seen the hair-raising video on TikTok are scared that the bride may been injured during the free fall

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Wedding guests were taken aback when a groom leaped up and landed on his wife during dance time.

Both of them were dancing and having fun when he unexpectedly did a high jump and landed on the pretty lady.

The bride fell and scared people around that she might have injured after her husband jumped on her. Photo credit: TikTok/@rosiney.pacavira24.

Source: UGC

They immediately went down on a free fall, making guests to fear that someone could be injured.

In the TikTok video posted by @rosiney.pacavira24, party goers were seen rushing to offer help to both of them because of the way they both crashed on the hard floor.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Why did he jump on his wife?

The comment section of the video is buzzing with analysis of the groom's action. Some are saying he was probably too excited to control himself.

The bride however was okay in the end as she smiled in the video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Adexdb said:

"He thought he’s the bride."

@Graikay Nduby commented:

"When you marry mothers son."

@Pretty Lin asked:

"How can you do this to your wife."

@user5187915508044 said:

"The woman will be over loaded with family issues. Red light blinking."

@Sarah Isatu Kargb270 said:

"When you get married to your playmates."

@Victoria_xox1 commented:

"If my husband does this we will be having our first argument after the party."

Nigerian man marries lady he met at weddings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man married a lady he met at three different weddings.

In a TikTok video shared by the wife, she narrated how they kept seeing each other at weddings between 2018 and 2021.

At some point, the man decided to collect her phone number. They later became an item and dated for two months before he asked her to married him.

But this was after they 'jamed' each other again at a mutual friend's wedding and they were introduced.

She wasted no time in saying yes to a forever with him. Many people reacted by saying theirs is a sweet love story.

Source: Legit.ng